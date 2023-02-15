The XXIII is celebrated on February 15th World Childhood Cancer Day – International Childhood Cancer Day – ICCD – date chosen by the World Health Organization (WHO) to inform and deal with the problems of children and adolescents with cancer and their families every year. All over the world, the associations of families of children and adolescents affected by cancer, united in the global network Childhood Cancer International – CCIwill give life to scientific initiatives and public opinion awareness, support and closeness to children, adolescents and their families.

The goal of the WHO Global Childhood Cancer Initiative is eliminate the pain and suffering of children battling cancer and radd at least the 60% survival for all children diagnosed with cancer worldwide by 2030.

Despite the extraordinary progress made by clinical research in recent decades, as evidenced in the joint press release FIAGOP – Childhood Cancer International (CCI)childhood cancer continues to be the leading cause of NCD-related death in children after the first year of life: every three minutes, in the world, a child or young person dies.





Childhood cancer around the world



Cancer in children and adolescents is a treatable disease, but it continues to be the leading cause of death in children after infectious diseases. Globally, more than 400,000 children and adolescents under the age of 20 are diagnosed with cancer each year. The survival rate is estimated from CCI 80% in most high-income countries but up to 20% in low- and middle-income countries.

Some data on childhood cancer in Italy



Are approximately 2.400 the diagnosis waited in a year in Italy. They contract cancer and leukemia approx 1,500 children and 900 adolescents.

Thanks to the progress of the last decades regarding the80% of patients recover. In recent years, excellent levels of treatment and recovery have been achieved for leukemia and lymphomas, but cures for brain tumors, neuroblastomas and osteosarcomas still remain low. It is estimated that today in Italy there are almost 50,000 people who have had cancer as children or adolescents (Source: Fiagop).





Il National Oncology Plan 2023-2027 (PON)



The new National Oncology Plan – planning document and guidelines for the prevention and fight against cancer 2023-2027 (PON), adopted on 26 January 2023 with Understanding in the State-Regions Conference, is in line with the WHO Global Childhood Cancer Initiative which aims to eliminate the pain and suffering of children battling cancer, achieve at least 60% survival for all children diagnosed with cancer worldwide by 2030 and improve care plans and assistance for children and adolescents. Alongside health promotion and prevention activities, the NOP intends to enhance assistance for those affected by rare forms of cancer, for children and for frail patients; the Plan underlines that taking charge of the pediatric cancer patient, the main player in the entire treatment process, also presupposes taking charge of the family and its related needs, requiring multi-specialist support made up of dedicated professionals.

Particular attention is also dedicated to patients aged 14 to 21 years for which the least improvements in terms of survival have been observed in recent years, regardless of the type of tumour. They are patients with complex and peculiar needs in which the disease appears in an incredibly delicate moment of the growth process. Treating adolescents means recognizing this complexity and acknowledging the need to carry out a global management of the patient – and of his family.

The treatments necessary to defeat a tumor continue to be associated with a risk of late complications, both of a clinical and psycho-social nature, which can arise even many years after the completion of the therapies. It is therefore extremely important that clinical monitoring of these patients continues into adulthood.





Initiatives in Italy for Childhood Cancer Day



On the occasion of the World Day against Childhood Cancer, the Italian Federation of Parents and Healed Pediatric Oncohaematology Associations (FIAGOP), which represents the Italian community of parents associations of children and young people with oncohaematology, both sick and cured, will create from Monday 13 to Sunday 19 February to three awareness initiatives, in collaboration with the Italian Association of Pediatric Hematology Oncology (AIEOP).

Here is a summary of what is planned for the day:

Tuesday February 15th will be held in Rome, in the Sala Capitolare of the Senate of the Republic, on Conference “A commitment to pediatric oncohematology – rights and needs of patients during and after treatment”, promoted by Fiagop, in collaboration with AIEOP. During the conference, the medical and scientific aspects of pediatric cancers, those connected to the organization of health care and the psycho-social aspects will be explored. The topics will be dealt with through the contributions of pediatric oncologists who refer to the AIEOP centers present on the national territory and exponents of the FIAGOP association reality, who will bring to the attention of the audience of parliamentarians and institutions present the experiences and requests of patients, healed and their families.

From 13 to 19 February throughout Italy, the FIAGOP federated associations will give life to two public initiatives: “Let’s give roots to hope, let’s plant pomegranates” . The associations will plant pomegranate plants – Punica granatum – in many towns and cities, a green activity to sow seeds of solidarity for pediatric oncology. #DiamoRadiciAllaSperanza “I love you so much” , collection of bags of blood and blood products at the main transfusion centres. The leukemic child, like the one being treated for a tumour, is at risk of infections due to lowering of white blood cells, but above all of bleeding due to lowering of platelets and severe anemias. Blood is a precious gift and Fiagop invites you to participate in local appointments and to donate regularly so that the necessary supplies are always available. At the transfusion centers involved, the “I want you a bag of good” postcards will be available with which to take a selfie to share on your favorite social networks using the hashtags #iodonosangue #FIAGOP #UnaSaccadiBene

throughout Italy, the FIAGOP federated associations will give life to two public initiatives:

For further information, read the Fiagop press release with the program of initiatives for the day





The international initiative #THROUGHOURHANDS



On the occasion of FIAGOP Day, you are invited to join the international initiative #THROUGHOURHANDS of the ICCD which emphasizes the urgent need to improve recovery rates in low-income countries.

to know more