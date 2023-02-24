Home Health February 24 – a year of war in Ukraine




Let’s not forget: for a year, exactly one year, there has been one war in Europe. It was the night of February 23-24, 2022 when it began the Russian invasion of Ukraine. To these 365 bloody days and how they have changed history Repubblica dedicates this long study. A year of war in Ukraine told with reportage from Ukraine, Russia and Poland (where we went to see Olena, the woman in the symbol photo of the invasion), but also analyzes on what pace it is possible, reconstructions of those days and of this last year, analysis on the role of world capitals with the signatures of our correspondents.

