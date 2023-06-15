Fed: rates firm at 5-5.25%, but it’s just a break

World by Riccardo Sorrentino Governors appear intent on raising rates by another half percentage point by the end of the year

The Federal Reserve has decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 5-5.25%, as widely anticipated by the markets. The decision was taken, explains the statement released after the end of the June meeting, to allow the Monetary Policy Committee to “assess the incoming information and its implications”. Contrary to the expectations of various analysts, the decision was taken unanimously, and almost all governors believe that further rate hikes will be necessary by the end of the year. The budget reduction will continue.

Unchanged – compared to May – the diagnosis of the economy, and almost the entire text of the press release: “Recent indicators suggest that economic activity continues to grow at a modest pace”, while “the increase in employment has been robust and the unemployment rate remained low. Inflation, above all, “remained high”.

The hold break is just a pause. “Almost all the participants (at the meeting of the monetary policy committee, ed.) think it will be appropriate to raise rates a little further by the end of the year,” chairman Jerome Powell explained at a press conference, without however giving any indications on the timing of the next hikes. The new economic projections are consistent with these new expectations: for the end of the year the “dots”, the points indicating the forecasts of the individual governors, have a median of 5.625% – corresponding to rates of 5.50,5.75%, half point above the current level – while in March they stopped at the current level (5.125%, equal to 5-5.25%).

In any case, the governors confirm that the rate cuts could begin in 2024, even if one-year inflation expectations remain high: rates could fall to 4.50-4.75% at the end of the year, corresponding to a cut of one percentage point. In March, however, they indicated lower rates for the same date, at 4.25%. At the end of 2025, rates will therefore be able to reach 3.25-3.50% (3-3.25% was indicated in March), while the level of 2.50% was confirmed for the long term.

The macroeconomic projections show inflation at 3.2% by the end of the year, at 2.5% in 2024 and at 2.1% in 2025 (they were, respectively, 3.1, 2.5 and 2.1 in March); while growth is indicated at 1% this year (up from 0.4% in the March projection), 1.1% next (up from 1.2%) and 1.8% in 2025 ( from 1.9%). Over the monetary policy horizon, core inflation – which is a “best indicator” of where prices are heading – is expected to be higher than headline inflation: 3.9%, 2.6%, and 2 .2% (up from 3.6%, 2.6% and 2.1%)

The unemployment rate has been revised downwards: 4.1%, 4.5% and 4.5% for the three years (from 4.5%, 4.6% and 4.6% indicated in March). Just the sharp revision in the data on the labor market this year suggests that the Fed wants to further raise rates also as a form of risk management. “Inflation pressures continue to be high and the process of getting inflation back to 2% has a long way to go,” Powell explained. What surprised the Fed governors was the “extraordinary resilience” of the labor market.

Instead, the decision to pause in the squeeze has the purpose of assessing the effects of the long rise in interest rates – five percentage points – also in the light of possible more restrictive credit conditions: Powell made a precise reference to the recent turmoil in the banking sector and he also admitted that financial stability is one of the factors taken into account in monetary policy decisions (although it should have, above all in this phase, a priority if not sole objective, price stability). “At this meeting – the chairman explained – taking into account how far and how fast we have moved, we deemed it prudent to keep rates unchanged to allow the Committee to evaluate the incoming information and its implications for monetary policy”.

