For a few sessions, the stock market has also aligned itself with the declines of the bond market and the increase of the projections on futures rates

“Projections indicate that rates could reach 5.375%. We need rates above 5%.” Hawkish words, those uttered yesterday by James Bullard, governor of the Federal Reserve of St. Louis, known, among the members of the board of the central bank of the United States, for being one of the most intransigent. “The American economy is stronger than we expected”, as a result the markets are “pricing in a more difficult path against inflation”. The hard line also emerged from the minutes of the last FOMC meeting published on the evening of 22 February: «With inflation still well above the Committee’s 2% target and a labor market that remains very tense, everyone participants continued to expect steady rate hikes to meet the goal.

For some sessions, even the stock market seems to have understood this. The messages that the bond market launched at the beginning of February – with yields rising again on both the short and long ends of the curve – and the interest rate market – with futures on Fed funds that canceled the rate cut in the last part of the year – now it seems they have also reached the equity investors, more emotional and more subject to that impetus that the economist John Maynard Keynes called “animal spirits”. The S&P 500 index slipped from a recent peak at 4,200 points below 4 thousand points accompanied by the technological Nasdaq100 which falters at 12 thousand points. Compared to the starting points at the beginning of the year, we are still higher (by 4% and 8% respectively), but the repeated warnings of central bankers in recent weeks seem to have made inroads even in the more speculative part of the market. As evidenced by the trend of the ETF on “meme stocks” (stocks with dubious intrinsic value haunted mostly by the retail traders of the vast Reddit community) which, after a 50% jump since the beginning of the year, is being retraced.

Meanwhile volatility is taking over the scene. The Vix, which had dipped below 18 points in a Goldilocks economy-style scenario, has jumped over 23 points. Nothing striking, but if nothing else, these are more appropriate values ​​than a market that at this point seems to have run out of gas to aim much higher. This does not automatically mean that it will have to go down but that it will certainly have to collide with a more complicated context. The narration of the “immaculate disinflation” with the annexed “nedged recession” could face various obstacles on the horizon. Starting with inflation itself, which is proving to be stickier than expected, as demonstrated, for example, by the latest rising data on producer prices in the USA. And that’s why the market quickly canceled the pivot, the reversal of monetary policy that was all the rage until a few weeks ago with futures pricing in rates down to 4.5% in December. Now, however, futures on December print a 5.2%, the same levels as in June. The markets are therefore gradually moving from the “soft landing” scenario to the “h4l” one, i.e. “higher for longer”, i.e. high rates for a long time to come. Essential medicine to collide with the resilience of an economy which, fed in 2021 by unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimuli, is now struggling to lose its muscularity and therefore to let go of the inflation bogey once and for all.

In repricing the odds of a “higher for longer” scenario, investors are selling bonds to adjust rates a little higher. The two-year maturity returned to 4.7%, the highest of this economic cycle. Even more sensational was the 5% reached by 6-month maturities which equaled the earnings yields of S&P 500 securities. A link of this magnitude has not been seen since 2001 (see chart below) and, in simple terms , means that at this moment risk-free liquidity (represented by a 6-month US government bond) offers the same return as the stock market. Some managers may be wondering whether it therefore makes sense to expose themselves in equity to these profound conditions of uncertainty (positive real rates of 150 basis points, however, are there to slowly deteriorate the economy and the prospects for corporate profits) in the face of such a high remuneration of liquidity.

A great doubt that also rebounds in Europe where the price lists have achieved a masterful +40% since last October and where the two-year rates (both in Germany and in Italy) have updated the new highs of this economic cycle in the last few hours reaching 3% and 3.6% respectively. The economy is also strong in Europe (among various data, the German Ifo Business Climate index was published on 22 February, which rose to 91.1 points in February compared to 90.1 points in January) but it is not said that it is a Well. For the markets and, above all, for the definitive fight against inflation.

