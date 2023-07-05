Federal cabinet decides on record savings in the health budget – low in the …

DAK health

Hamburg (ots)

This Wednesday, the federal cabinet will decide on the 2024 budget and the federal financial plan up to 2027. The Federal Ministry of Health’s share of the total federal budget will thus reach a low in the coming year and continue to fall in the years to come. “No department makes such a massive savings contribution as the Federal Ministry of Health. The health budget is thus becoming a quarry for budget restructuring,” criticizes the DAK CEO Andreas Storm. “The cuts in the budget of the Federal Ministry of Health lead to a redistribution from those who pay taxes to those who pay contributions and thus hit the weakest in our society the hardest. Steadily rising costs cannot be covered solely by ever-increasing contributions from the insured.”

For the year 2024, the federal government is planning expenditures of 445.7 billion euros. Of this, 16.2 billion euros are attributable to the BMG – that is 3.64 percent. By 2027, this proportion will continue to fall to just 3.44 percent. Of all the federal ministries, the Federal Ministry of Health is thus the most affected by the savings. DAK CEO Andreas Storm is particularly critical of the BMG’s renewed efforts to save: since a billion euros federal subsidy for long-term care insurance has been canceled, Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach has declared that he will suspend the allocation to the long-term care provision fund in the coming year.

“Instead of setting up long-term care insurance for the future in line with generations, the long-term care provision fund is now being eroded,” says Storm. “While it was decided to introduce partial capital cover in pension insurance, this will be reduced again in long-term care insurance. This contradictory approach by the federal government cannot be conveyed.”

The long-term care fund was introduced by the grand coalition in 2015, and today’s Federal Health Minister Lauterbach was also involved. “Sustainable funding for care is more urgent than ever, but instead the Minister is weakening the only part-funding element we have in Social Security,” Storm said. “Together with the completely inadequate changes in the Care Support and Relief Act (PUEG), a devastating overall picture emerges: This is how politics is driving care against the wall.”

Storm appeals to the federal government that sustainable financing of health and care must be given a different priority. “At least the beginning of the assumption of the costs for those receiving citizen benefit must be completed in this electoral period,” demands Storm. Most recently, the Federal Ministry of Health signaled at the Capital Congress in June that Storm’s proposal for a gradual reimbursement of these costs should be examined.

Original content from: DAK-Gesundheit, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

