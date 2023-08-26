Home » Federal cabinet passes cannabis law
Health

Federal cabinet passes cannabis law

by admin
Federal cabinet passes cannabis law

The Cannabis Act marks a turning point in what has unfortunately been a failed cannabis drug policy. The aim is to push back the black market and drug-related crime, curb the dealing in adulterated or toxic substances and reduce consumer numbers. Consumption remains prohibited for young people, for young adults it should only be possible to a limited extent. This restriction is necessary because cannabis is particularly harmful to the still-growing brain. In order to prevent adolescents from consuming anyway, we are already starting an information campaign. No one should misunderstand the law. Cannabis use is legalized. Still, he remains dangerous.

See also  health effects and how to prevent it

You may also like

Harvard Medical School Study Reveals Dangerous Errors in...

Rome, Lukaku closer: live transfer market news

The Overweight Generation: High Risk of Early Death...

high blood pressure|hardening of the arteries|vascular disease|arteriosclerosis |...

Denise Austin’s Core Series: Rejuvenating Fitness for People...

The power of thought will suffice: here are...

Controversy Unleashed: Examining the Urinal of Discord –...

Lactose intolerance – really more common than before?

Pediatric Gastroenterologist Returns to PAVIA Institution After 19...

What is atrial fibrillation (which causes palpitations, shortness...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy