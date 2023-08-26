Federal cabinet passes cannabis law

The Cannabis Act marks a turning point in what has unfortunately been a failed cannabis drug policy. The aim is to push back the black market and drug-related crime, curb the dealing in adulterated or toxic substances and reduce consumer numbers. Consumption remains prohibited for young people, for young adults it should only be possible to a limited extent. This restriction is necessary because cannabis is particularly harmful to the still-growing brain. In order to prevent adolescents from consuming anyway, we are already starting an information campaign. No one should misunderstand the law. Cannabis use is legalized. Still, he remains dangerous.

