Federal cabinet passes digital laws for better care and research in the healthcare sector

Federal cabinet passes digital laws for better care and research in the healthcare sector

The digital laws are the foundation of digital care and research in our healthcare system. We are thus starting a race to catch up both in everyday care and in research and are building one of the most modern medical digital infrastructures in Europe in Germany. Patients should be able to rely on their health data being used securely everywhere in order to provide them with better care. And scientists should be sure that they get the best conditions for their research in Germany. Following these two laws, which are now going into the cabinet, we will present a medical research law for the comprehensive acceleration of clinical trials before the end of this year. With these reforms, we are launching a fasttrack to conduct cancer research studies, dementia studies, and other important research questions in medicine. My wish is that we use AI – preferably “Made in Germany” – to become top again in the development of drugs and medical devices.

