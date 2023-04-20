Home » Federal government increases aid for fight against Ebola
Health

Federal government increases aid for fight against Ebola

by admin
  • The Bundeswehr plans to work with the French army to set up an airlift to the countries affected by the Ebola epidemic in the short term and to set up an air transport base in the wider region. A possible location for such an air transport base could be Dakar (Senegal). For this purpose, two transport machines of the Transall type can initially be provided. Up to 100 soldiers are planned to set up the airlift and operate the air transport base. Other countries can participate in the logistics chain.
  • The federal government will support the German Red Cross both financially and logistically in building and operating a mobile hospital with more than 200 beds and two basic health stations in the region. The Bundeswehr is also willing to transport an infirmary/hospital for up to 50 patients to the region and to help set it up if necessary.
  • The federal government intends to attract additional medical support staff. It will create the conditions for a functioning rescue chain.
  • If necessary, the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance can provide extensive medical equipment from existing stocks at short notice.
  • The Federal Government is prepared to support additional preventive measures and to provide medical materials and food as required and in coordination with the United Nations and the international community. Here, existing transport options from the area of ​​German development cooperation can also be used.
  • If required, the Technical Relief Agency will be involved in the logistical support of the relief measures in Germany and in the region. This includes support for the transport and storage of relief supplies in Germany, as well as support for a civilian airlift and coordination support for international actors.
  • The federal government intends to become more involved in the training of medical staff on site.
See also  Saving overwatered plants: How to revitalize houseplants!

The Chairman of the Board of the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine, Professor Rolf Horstmann, and the President of the Robert Koch Institute, Professor Reinhard Burger, also attended the meeting.

You may also like

Sporting-Juve, CM’s report cards: bomber Rabiot, block Bremer....

Oil bugs poisonous to humans and animals: what...

The phrase on Mancini a Mourinho during Roma-Feyenoord

Multiple sclerosis, a drug can delay the onset...

ZVA industry report: Optics despite the difficult overall...

War Ukraine Russia, news. Lavrov: ‘From the USA...

The silence of men – medicine and health,...

New Mexico prosecutor drops the charge against Baldwin

which benefits will be guaranteed – QuiFinanza

We Finally Know Why Hair Turns Gray (And...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy