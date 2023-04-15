After Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe, together with his colleagues in the Federal Cabinet, had put the Care Strengthening Act II on the way to legislation that morning, he started this year’s summer trip from his Berlin office and in midsummer external conditions.

The first target, however, was at close range. Together with the Berliner Gesundheitssenator Mario Czaja Minister Gröhe visited the accident hospital in Berlin. There, emergency medicine, telemedicine and the project “Peers in the hospital – those affected help those affected” under the patronage of dr Eckhart von Hirschhausen the thematic priorities.

The next stop on Wednesday was Erfurt, the capital of Thuringia. There Minister Gröhe visited the production studio of the ARD series “In All Friendship – The Young Doctors”. On the film set of the doctor series, the main focus was on questions relating to the media depiction of medical topics and modern healthcare professions.

Marburg and Cologne

On Thursday, the bus continued west. In Marburg, Federal Health Minister Gröhe visited the neurology clinic at the University Hospital Giessen and Marburg. There he informed himself about the latest findings in Parkinson’s research. He also stopped at the Marburg Ion Beam Therapy Center. In the state-of-the-art cancer therapy facility, doctors fight tumors with carbon and hydrogen ions. The last leg of the day followed with the onward journey to Cologne. In the metropolis on the Rhine, the topic of “health promotion” awaited Hermann Gröhe. He attended the German Olympic Sports Confederation’s “Immigrants and Stayed” project. The aim of this project, which is also funded by the Federal Ministry of Health, is to encourage migrants over the age of 60 to exercise more.

Neuss and Hilden

This year’s summer trip by Minister Gröhe ended on Friday with appointments in Neuss and Hilden. In Neuss he visited a residential community run by the St. Augustinus Disabled Aid and the St. Augustinus Clinics. With the construction of a medical treatment center for the care of adults with mental disabilities, the St. Augustinus Clinics are doing pioneering work in implementing the new possibilities offered by the Care Strengthening Act. He also informed himself on site about the status of a center for people with dementia that is currently being set up. Dementia research, advice and care services from day care to nursing homes are combined under one roof.

At the end of the summer trip, Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe asked the biotech company Qiagen GmbH in Hilden about new diagnostic methods, for example in the field of hospital infections.

