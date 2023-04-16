Federal Health Minister Gröhe on talks on global health policy in the USA

At a meeting with his US counterpart Sylvia Mathews Burwell on March 10 in Washington DC, Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe explained, among other things, the key health policy issues of the German G7 Presidency. This includes the fight against antibiotic resistance and the consequences of the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

Minister Gröhe also visited Georgetown University’s cancer research center (Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center) in the US capital and learned from the scientists about advances in cancer research.

Before the appointments in Washington DC, a visit to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta was on the agenda. There Minister Gröhe spoke about the international commitment against the Ebola epidemic in West Africa and acknowledged the important contribution of the CDC. During the visit to the CDC, the delegation was welcomed by Prof. Dr. Lothar H. Wieler, President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

At the end of the 5-day trip, Minister Gröhe gained insights into the manufacture of innovative medical products and quality assurance systems during company visits in Minneapolis (Minnesota).

For more information on the subject, please refer to our press release of March 9, 2015.