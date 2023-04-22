Home » Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe at the 2014 Child Safety Day
Health

Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe at the 2014 Child Safety Day

by admin

10. June 2014. The kick-off event on the occasion of this year’s national child safety day took place today at the Berlin Charité Campus Virchow, in which Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe also took part. The general goal of the day of action is to make the public aware of accidents involving children and preventive measures against them.

The motto of the 2014 Child Safety Day is “Splash. Bathe. To swim. It’s safe!” and focuses on safety in and on the water. After all, a few unsupervised seconds are enough to make the difference between life and death for children near water.

