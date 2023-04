25. June 2014. At the Capital Congress on Medicine and Health on June 25, 2014 in Berlin, Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe presented his health policy goals. In his greeting, Hermann Gröhe also emphasized the common objective of the health policy debates: maintaining high-quality health care for everyone in the state. You can read the entire speech by the Federal Minister of Health here. Following the greeting, Gröhe took part in a tour.