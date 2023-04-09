In June 2008, the Federal Ministry of Health launched the National Cancer Plan together with the German Cancer Society, the German Cancer Aid and the Working Group of German Tumor Centers. It aims to further develop the oncological care in Germany, which is good by international comparison, as well as early cancer detection and to strengthen patient orientation. The numerous recommendations relating to the 13 goals of the National Cancer Plan are currently being implemented.

An important result of the National Cancer Plan is the Cancer Screening and Registry Act. Programs are currently being developed by the Federal Joint Committee to improve the current early detection of colon and cervical cancer. In the course of the next year, people insured by the statutory health insurance companies will be invited to these two early detection examinations for the first time. Citizens are comprehensively informed about the risks and opportunities of early detection. The expansion of clinical cancer registries is making good progress in all federal states. The evaluation of the treatment data from these registries will make a decisive contribution to further improving the therapy and aftercare of cancer patients.

Improving psycho-oncological care is also one of the 13 goals of the National Cancer Plan. Cancer diseases, their treatment and possible consequences of treatment burden those affected in many ways. Appropriate psychosocial or psycho-oncological care measures can support coping with cancer, reduce psychological stress and improve quality of life. In December 2015, the Federal Ministry of Health published an inventory of outpatient and inpatient psycho-oncological care. The results should be the basis for a needs-based further development of psycho-oncological care. At the same time, those involved in the National Cancer Plan are working intensively on concepts to improve doctor-patient communication.

The World Health Organization estimates that by 2025, 20 million people worldwide will be diagnosed with cancer each year. In 2012 around 14 million people worldwide were diagnosed with cancer. 8.2 million cancer patients died as a result. Around 478,000 new cases of cancer occurred in Germany in 2012, and 221,000 people died of cancer. Advances in the areas of early detection, diagnostics, therapy and aftercare have led to increased survival rates in Germany since the 1970s, and the chances of survival for some types of cancer are now very good. Fortunately, the chances of survival for children with cancer have also improved significantly.

World Cancer Day is an initiative of the Union Internationale Contre le Cancer (UICC) and has been held annually on February 4th since 2006. The aim is to raise public awareness of the prevention, early detection, treatment and research of cancer on this day.