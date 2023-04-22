Home » Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe opens the eHealth Conference 2014 in Hamburg
Health

Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe opens the eHealth Conference 2014 in Hamburg

by admin

Goals of the eHealth conference series

The aim of the eHealth Conference series is to support the introduction of eHealth applications into standard care and the consensus finding of all those involved. The sponsors are the federal government, the states and the Society for Insurance Science and Design (GVG), which is supported by the self-governing organizations. Traditionally, the host is the federal state that currently chairs the conference of health ministers. In 2014 this is Hamburg. Partner country this year is Norway.

background

Modern internet technology (IT) is no longer only used to control medical technology or to manage administrative tasks, but also in medical care. Successful projects are already underway in some federal states, for example in the treatment of cardiac insufficiency or diabetes. Telemedicine is becoming increasingly important, especially in regions that are severely affected by population decline.

The aim is to make the experience gained in such projects more usable and to spread it intelligently. In addition, modern information technology and networking can significantly reduce the bureaucratic effort in healthcare.

See also  A gym in his school to remember Lorenzo, two years ago the tragedy while he was playing football

You may also like

Experience the Long Night of the Museums with...

Aifa turning point, the free birth control pill...

veterinarian dr Franz Spitzer convinces with a new...

Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s: the secret to defeating the...

Mediterranean ‘green’ diet / Foods rich in polyphenols...

Mina, the new album is all about love...

Serie B: Reggina-Brescia 1-2. Defeat for Inzaghi

Serie A, Verona-Bologna 2-1: two goals from Verdi

Containers for food and drinks that endanger health...

Psychology: Franca Cerutti, how do I recognize my...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy