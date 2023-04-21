Home » Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe visits the St. Elisabeth-Stift care facility in Berlin
Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe visits the St. Elisabeth-Stift care facility in Berlin

July 4, 2014. The Bundestag discussed the first of two care strengthening laws today in the first reading, which are intended to improve the situation in care in this electoral period: The draft law of the 5th SGB XI Amendment Act (Care Strengthening Act I) already sees clear from January 1, 2015 Improvements for those in need of care, their relatives and caregivers. After the reading in the Bundestag, Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe will visit the St. Elisabeth-Stift nursing home in Berlin.

