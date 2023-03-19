Home Health Federal Health Minister Spahn announces help for hepatitis C victims
Health

Federal Health Minister Spahn announces help for hepatitis C victims

by admin

background

In 1978 and 1979, several thousand women in the former GDR were infected with the hepatitis C virus after having children as part of a so-called “anti-D” immune prophylaxis. With the immunoglobulin preparation, the supply of which was required by law in the former GDR, blood intolerance between mother and child should be avoided in later pregnancies. However, the batches of the “anti-D” immunoprophylaxis were contaminated with the hepatitis C virus.

Since 2000, those affected have been compensated on the basis of the “Act on Assistance for Persons Infected with the Hepatitis C Virus through Anti-D Immunoprophylaxis” (AntiDHG). Compensation payments under the law include monthly pension payments, the amount of which depends on the degree of damage.

Thanks to medical advances in antiviral therapy, most cases of hepatitis C have now been cured. As a result, in some cases the compensation payments were reduced or stopped altogether. These cuts should be reversed.

See also  Medical guard in Tuscany, from midnight we change. Switchboard and 2 stations with doctor

You may also like

Make-up tips for a younger and fresh look

Serie A: Sampdoria-Verona 3-1, the Blucerchiati leave last...

Weight Loss-Diet-Health » Milchkinder Between philistinism and the...

Turin-Naples, the official formations: Vlasic is back, Ilic...

Endometriosis: why studying its genetics is important

Ukraine, Putin visits Mariupol – World

Kinesiology tapes: What do the colorful patches bring?

anarchists claim responsibility for the assaults “against 41...

symptoms and risks of drug-resistant fungal infection

How to deflate your belly with an ancient...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy