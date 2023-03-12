Federal Minister Prof. Karl Lauterbach visited the “EL-JANA” day and night care center in Berlin. There he spoke to Shoah survivors in need of care who were evacuated from Ukraine and taken in after the Russian war of aggression. Germany has a “special moral obligation” towards them, said the minister during the visit, “For guests and friends from Ukraine who have fallen victim to the brutal war of aggression, there is the same care as for those with statutory health insurance.” He thanked the facility and the associations that made it possible for the Ukrainian Shoah survivors to be accommodated in local nursing homes.