Federal Institute for Public Health: When heart attacks become political

A little déja-vù: Berlin, federal press conference at the beginning of October, sitting in a row against a blue background: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, the new president of the Robert Koch Institute, Lars Schaade, and Johannes Nießen, head of the Cologne health department. Only this time it’s not about corona incidences or vaccinations, but rather about the prevention of diseases: obesity in children, dementia, cancer and heart disease in adults.

Lauterbach explained there that Germany spends much more on health than the European average. Nevertheless, our life expectancy is only mediocre (it is actually even worse, because in hardly any other country in Western Europe is it as low as in Germany). A new institute that Lauterbach presented at this press conference is supposed to work against this: the Federal Institute for Prevention and Education in Medicine (Bipam). The Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) and parts of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) will be incorporated into this next year; The RKI itself, on the other hand, should only deal with infectious diseases in the future.

