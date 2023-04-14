Home Health Federal institute reports delivery bottlenecks for allergy medicines
The hay fever season has started.
There are currently delivery bottlenecks for ten allergy medicines, some of which could last until autumn. The Pharmacists’ Association warns of the consequences.

PRight at the beginning of the hay fever season, the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) reported a shortage of allergy medication, as reported by the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post”. “There are currently ten delivery bottlenecks for approvals for drugs with an indication for allergies,” said a BfArM spokesman for the newspaper.

Budesonide, mometasone and fexofenadine are affected. In the case of the active ingredient combination sodium cromoglicate/reproterol, a supply bottleneck is forecast in some cases until the end of September. “The reasons for the delivery bottlenecks are different,” said the spokesman.

The North Rhine Pharmacists’ Association warns of the consequences: “Supply bottlenecks are now also occurring with hay fever remedies. There are enough over-the-counter hay fever remedies. But the prescription drug fexofenadine is no longer available, although it is particularly well tolerated and effective for many allergy sufferers,” said association head Thomas Preis to the editors. He emphasized: “Pharmacists can give ebastine instead. But the patients have to go back to the doctor to get a new prescription.”

