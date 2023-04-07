Gröhe acknowledged the use of doctors in refugee facilities as a particularly successful team effort. He also emphasized the idea of ​​self-government, which has been further strengthened by legislation in this legislative period. Gröhe described the doctor-patient relationship as the linchpin of the healthcare system. This is precisely why it is necessary to make medical information more understandable and to improve patient participation.

The German Medical Association is the annual general meeting of the German Medical Association and takes place at different locations every year. From 24 to 27 May 2016 it will meet in Hamburg. The 17 German medical associations sent a total of 250 delegates.