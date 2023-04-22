Federal Minister of Health presents proposals to ensure midwifery care

30. April 2014. Midwives make an indispensable and significant contribution to the medical care of pregnant women, mothers and families. Last year, the Federal Ministry of Health set up an interministerial working group on midwifery care. The results of the interministerial working group are now available. Based on the results of this working group and the intensive discussions with representatives of midwives, the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds and the insurance industry Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe Suggestions on how the valuable work of the midwives can be secured in the long term.

Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe particularly recommends the following measures for implementation:

1. Security surcharge in the remuneration

The increases in liability insurance premiums announced for July 1, 2014 must be taken into account promptly by adjusting the midwife’s remuneration. A guarantee surcharge is to be introduced so that midwives who attend few births can also finance their liability premiums. For this, the midwives must meet the necessary quality requirements. The affected midwives can be permanently relieved by the guarantee surcharge. This is an important prerequisite for nationwide provision of midwifery assistance.

2. Stabilization of insurance premiums

The significant increase in claims for damages has led to a leap in liability premiums for midwives in recent years. In order to effectively limit the further increase in liability premiums, a waiver of recourse in the health and care sector should be examined together with the departments involved and the health and care insurance companies. At the same time, it must be ensured that a child harmed by a medical error and his family continue to receive the necessary, appropriate help and support.

3. Quality Assurance

In order to ensure the necessary quality of care in obstetrics, quality requirements must be agreed for midwifery services in accordance with the statutory regulations. The midwives’ associations and the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds are called upon to come to an agreement on quality assurance in obstetrics quickly – by the end of the year at the latest. In addition, Minister Gröhe advocates the need for the development of higher quality medical guidelines for obstetrics in professional circles.

4. Data Foundation

With a view to the long-term economic security of midwives and the future assurance of the quality of care, the data basis in the field of midwifery care must be improved. Measures have therefore been introduced to ensure that births are recorded more precisely by place of birth (type of institution in which the birth took place) from 2015 onwards. In addition, more knowledge is needed that further investigates the occurrence and causes of birth defects. The Federal Ministry of Health will commission an expert opinion on this. The findings of the report are an important contribution to future error prevention.

Further information on the subject can be found in the accompanying letter from Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe.