Thanks to successful prevention work and good treatment, Germany is now one of the countries with the lowest rates of new HIV infections in Europe. It must not be neglected to further contain the disease and to inform about risks. It is also important to break down prejudices against HIV-infected people and to take decisive action against exclusion.

According to expert estimates, two thirds of the approx. 84,000 people with HIV in Germany are employed. On average, people with HIV are just as efficient as their colleagues and can lead a completely normal professional life. Nevertheless, there are unfortunately still experiences of discrimination.

Especially in the context of applications and job interviews, there are always rejections due to an HIV infection. Admittedly (except for pilots and surgeons) it is not allowed to ask about the HIV infection. Unfortunately, the practice sometimes looks different: An HIV test is often required for recruitment examinations in the health sector and also in nursing schools, although this violates the applicable law. There are still indications, for example, of discrimination against flight attendants, in the catering trade and in the children and youth sector. Even in measures and work projects for people with disabilities, such as the chronically ill, it happens again and again that people with HIV are rejected when applying for integration measures because of their infection. In order to further break down prejudices, the Federal Ministry of Health supports, for example, the further training offers of the German AIDS Aid for employees of the job centers and employment agencies.

The campaign for this year’s World AIDS Day #positiveliving together is being carried out jointly by the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG), the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), the German AIDS Aid (DAH) and the German AIDS Foundation (DAS). It is supported by the Association of Private Health Insurance eV (PKV) and the Association of Outdoor Advertising (FAW). The posters show HIV-positive people demanding respect and acceptance. On the website www.Welt-Aids-Tag.de In addition to lots of information, there are numerous campaign materials such as flyers, posters, advertisements and web banners that can be downloaded free of charge. On Facebook (www.facebook.com/WeltAidsTag) and on Twitter (https://twitter.com/weltaidstag_de) further exciting content related to the topics of the motifs is offered.

The federal government provides the BZgA with around 11.9 million euros annually for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections. The German AIDS Aid receives around 5 million euros annually from the BZgA for target group-specific prevention.