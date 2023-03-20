In the presence of the employees of the house, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn said goodbye to State Secretary Lutz Stroppe when he retired. “I am grateful that you were willing to continue your work under a new minister”said Spahn. “You made it easy for me to arrive at the Minister’s Office.”

Straps thanked the entire workforce and especially his close team for the cooperation. “We did it well together”said the outgoing Secretary of State.

Stroppe can look back on a long career in politics. He was office manager for Chancellor Helmut Kohl and served as state secretary for Kristina Schröder and Hermann Gröhe. He was also happy to support Jens Spahn in the first year of his ministerial post, said Stroppe. “I tried to contribute to a successful tenure.”

What he won’t miss is his red pencil, Stroppe said self-deprecatingly. The comment color of a state secretary always reminded him of his school days.

Stroppe’s successor in office is Dr. Thomas Steffen. The former State Secretary from the Ministry of Finance will take up his post on Wednesday.