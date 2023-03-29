Home Health Federal Ministry of Health supports Charité prevention project
Federal Ministry of Health supports Charité prevention project

The prevention bus will also be present at the federal government’s open day on August 26th and 27th at the Federal Ministry of Health.

Vaccination is one of the most effective measures to prevent infectious diseases. Vaccinations not only have an effect on the vaccinated people themselves, but can also indirectly protect unvaccinated people from disease, as they stop or reduce the further spread of an infectious disease.

With the help of the Prevention Act, the early detection examinations for children, young people and adults are being further developed and important measures are being taken to close vaccination gaps at all age groups.

The Federal Ministry of Health offers information on vaccinations under #FokusImpfen. You can find the offer on our social media channels.

