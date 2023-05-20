Federal Prosecutor’s Office, referrals raining down on Juve for article 4: there are Agnelli, Paratici, Nedved and Cherubini | First page

The communication from the Federal Prosecutor’s Office regarding the referrals to the National Federal Court of Juve and seven of its managers or former managers was in the air today: they are Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved, Fabio Paratici, Federico Cherubini, Giovanni Manna, Paolo Morganti and Stefano Braghin. The accusation advanced by Giuseppe Chiné concerns the “violation of article 4, paragraph 1, of the CGS for various acts and behaviors relating to four different aspects under investigation: the 2019-20 season salary maneuver; the one for the 2020-21 season; the vein agents; partnerships with other clubs, for which the outcome of the investigation is summarized below (among other things, the referral indicates the 131 documents, deeds, reports, contracts and email correspondence relevant for the purposes of the investigation) “. The trial is expected to start in June.

SALARY MANEUVER 1 – This is how the Federal Prosecutor presented the question related to the first salary maneuver. “As regards the 2019-20 salary maneuver, Andrea Agnelli and Fabio Paratici are accused of violating art. 4, paragraph 1, of the CGS (“principles of loyalty, correctness and probity”), for having filed the 4-month salary reduction agreements (March, April, May and June 2020) of 21 players with Lega Serie A (Bentancur, Bernardeschi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Cuadrado, Danilo, De Ligt, De Sciglio, Demiral, Douglas Costa, Dybala, Higuain, Khedira, Alex Sandro, Matuidi, Pjanic, Rabiot, Ramsey, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rugani, Szczesny) and of the coach Sarri, failing to deposit the economic agreements for the integration or recovery of 3 of the 4 months’ salaries renounced (April, May, June 2020) already concluded with the same players and with the coach, in the awareness that the economic agreements containing the salary supplements for the recovery of the waived months’ salaries would have been filed after 6.30.2020, or after the closing of the accounting year on 06.30.2020, as then actually happened”.

SALARY MANEUVERS 2 – This instead is the excerpt relating to the second salary maneuver: “The same violation, and in this case Pavel Nedved is also among the managers under investigation, is contested for the 2020-21 season, in relation to the salary reduction agreements amounts substantially equal to 4 months’ salaries (March, April, May and June 2020) of 17 footballers (Bentancur, Bernardeschi, Bonucci, Chiesa, Cuadrado, Danilo, Kulusevski, Alex Sandro, McKennie, Rabiot, Szczesny, Demiral, Ramsey, Arthur, Chiellini, Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo) in the awareness that there would have been no effective salary reduction, as the same amounts would have been paid to the players themselves (a circumstance that did not occur only for Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo) in subsequent sports seasons, as already agreed between the parties through private agreements not reported on federal forms (the so-called side letters). Circumstance that actually occurred through the filing, after 30.6.2021, the closing date of the 2021 accounting year (except for Arthur, who received the salary amounts waived in the 2022/23 season as an incentive to leave) of economic agreements for wage integration. All this, moreover, in order to postpone in subsequent years (2022 and, for some, also 2023) the costs related to the amounts waived by the players before 06.30.2021, with this, moreover, violating the accrual accounting principle and, therefore, thus violating the principle of equal conditions with the other sister companies of the League of A, in terms of economic and financial balance. RELATIONS WITH AGENTS – Then there are the relationships with sports agents under the magnifying glass. “As regards the third line of investigation, that relating to relations with the agents, Agnelli, Paratici, Nedved, and also Cherubini, Manna, Morganti, Braghin, each within their respective areas of competence, are accused of violating Article 4, paragraph 1, of the Sports Justice Code, for having violated the principles of loyalty, correctness and probity, both independently and in violation and/or circumvention of the provisions of article 6.2, paragraph 7, of the Rules of Sports Agents of the FIGC and in competition with some agents in relation to a series of transfers, contract renewals or signing of a professional contract. In these various situations between 2015 and 2022, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the club: would have paid sports agents for player transfer operations in the absence of a real intermediation activity by the agent; in relation to the transfer of some players, he allegedly made use of a sports agent without any assignment of mandate; or in other cases would have given a “fictitious/untruthful” mandate to another agent; or again he would have paid an agent with a consideration in the absence of a real intermediation activity in order to compensate and remedy the debts towards the agent for the negotiation of another footballer at the time of the facts a minor or “young player” ( for which therefore no consideration could be agreed). In this regard, a copy of the investigative documents relating to the conduct of the agents under investigation (Davide Lippi, Gabriele Giuffrida, Giorgio Parretti, Antonio Rebesco, Luca Ariatti, Silvio Pagliari, Giuseppe Galli, Michele Fioravanti, Luca Puccinelli, Tullio Tinti, Vincenzo Morabito) has been forwarded to the Federal Commission for sports agents, as far as it is concerned. The transactions for which the charges against the Juventus managers and agents are disputed concern: the transfer of Spinazzola to Roma (on 30 June 2019), Sene to Basel, the renewal of Chiellini, the loan with obligation to buy of Rafia to the Standard De Liege (August 2021), Francofonte’s loan to Sampdoria (January 2020), Marricchi’s transfer to Novara (August 2019), Kameraj’s transfer to Lugano, Petrelli’s renewal, transfer (January 2019) from Genoa by Zanimacchia Luca, Brunori’s transfer from breaking latest news (2019/20 football season), Ranocchia’s contract extension, Olivieri’s transfer on 22 June 2021 to Lecce, Clemenza’s transfer to breaking latest news (August 31, 2021) , the stipulation of the professional contract of Rosa, Wesley, Manolo”.

PARTNERSHIPS WITH OTHER CLUBS – Finally, this is the passage on partnerships with other clubs, which will be investigated only after the work of the respective ordinary proxies has been completed. “THEFinally, in relation to the last aspect, relating to partnership relationships, the same violation of Article 4, paragraph 1, of the CGS, is contested, in addition to Paratici, also to Gabasio, subject who carried out activities within or in the interest of the Juventus company, for having violated the principles of loyalty, correctness and probity, in relation to the fact that it has negotiated, signed or in any case agreed with the companies Sampdoria, Atalanta, Sassuolo, Udinese, Bologna and Cagliari confidential agreements concerning market transactions relating to the purchase and/or transfer and/or redemption of players , without filing the relevant federal forms with the Lega di Serie A and/or filing the federal forms containing agreements in whole or in part different from those actually concluded, thus maintaining a conduct of clear circumvention of federal legislation which, for reasons of transparency, requires adequate evidence to be given to the agreements concerning the transfer of the rights to the sports performances of the players. In this regard, the positions of the clubs and of the respective managers who have established such relationships with Juventus will be assessed following the outcome of the further investigations in progress, currently covered by preliminary investigation secrecy, following the transmission of the criminal investigation documents by the Prosecutor of the Republic of Turin to the competent prosecutors on 24 February 2023″.