Federal-state working group presents key points for hospital reform

Cornelia Prüfer-Storcks, Senator for Health and Consumer Protection of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg and Chairwoman of the Conference of Health Ministers of the Federal States said: “For the patients, this reform brings a significant gain in safety and treatment quality. In the future, not all hospitals will do everything, but that what they are good at. We bring more nurses to the bedside and promote high-performance medicine: The funds from the structural funds are money well invested, because the reduction in redundant beds also relieves the contributors.”The Hessian Minister of Health and spokesman for the B-states, Stefan Grüttner said the agreement was a “huge step” towards improving structures, content and patient care in the hospital sector. “We worked together very constructively and openly here and also made corrections to the existing system in order to focus on the patient’s well-being. Patients will be able to rely on the fact that existing false incentives, e.g. to increase the number of cases, will be eliminated and the quality of hospital treatment will be improved at all levels. This is the result of our joint work here and the countries will also benefit from it. The necessary structural changes can be advanced through the Structural Funds.”

The federal-state working group on hospital reform has met at regular intervals since May 2014. It included the following federal and state representatives: