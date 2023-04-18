Federal-state working group presents key points for hospital reform

Cornelia Prüfer-Storcks, Senator for Health and Consumer Protection of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg and Chairwoman of the Conference of Health Ministers of the Federal States said: “For the patients, this reform brings a significant gain in safety and treatment quality. In the future, not all hospitals will do everything, but that what they are good at. We bring more nurses to the bedside and promote high-performance medicine: The funds from the structural funds are money well invested, because the reduction in redundant beds also relieves the contributors.”The Hessian Minister of Health and spokesman for the B-states, Stefan Grüttner said the agreement was a “huge step” towards improving structures, content and patient care in the hospital sector. “We worked together very constructively and openly here and also made corrections to the existing system in order to focus on the patient’s well-being. Patients will be able to rely on the fact that existing false incentives, e.g. to increase the number of cases, will be eliminated and the quality of hospital treatment will be improved at all levels. This is the result of our joint work here and the countries will also benefit from it. The necessary structural changes can be advanced through the Structural Funds.”
The federal-state working group on hospital reform has met at regular intervals since May 2014. It included the following federal and state representatives:
- Hermann Gröhe, Federal Minister of Health
- Cornelia Prüfer-Storcks, Senator for Health and Consumer Protection of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg and Chairwoman of the Conference of Health Ministers of the Federal States
- Stefan Grüttner, Minister for Health and Social Affairs of the State of Hesse
- Melanie Huml, Minister of State in the Bavarian State Ministry for Health and Care
- Monika Bachmann, Saarland Ministry for Social Affairs, Health, Women and Family
- Barbara Klepsch, Minister of State in the Saxon State Ministry for Social Affairs and Consumer Protection
- Hermann Schulte-Sasse, Senator for Health of the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen
- Cornelia Rundt, Minister for Social Affairs, Health and Equality of the State of Lower Saxony
- Sabine Bätzing-Lichtenthäler, Minister for Social Affairs, Labour, Health and Demography of the State of Rhineland-Palatinate
- Barbara Steffens, Minister for Health, Emancipation, Care and Old Age of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia