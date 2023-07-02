Federfarma celebrates its 35th anniversary, 4,500 employees

Close to pharmacies. Behind the emergency response of the national unavailability of masks, controls on medical devices and PPE, agreements on swabs, tests and the distribution of vaccines, the sector of companies represented by Federfarma Servizi has always been at the forefront, only apparently a step behind the pharmacist’s counter.

«Starting from our own DNA as a company of pharmacists, we are not only celebrating this anniversary with the cooperative spirit and values ​​that have inspired our work since the beginning, but we can affirm that our mission has evolved hand in hand with the great changes that have affected the pharmacy in recent years, especially the last ones» – so Antonello Mirone, President of the acronym since 2013.

«We are proud to claim that our system has held up to the pressure of the pandemic and demonstrated that without the role of connection and coordination played by our sector, territorial health care cannot exist. There are thousands of drugs and devices – underlines Mirone – which must be taken in a timely and punctual manner, even when there is an emergency. If this effective supply in pharmacies is possible in any situation, it is due to the work of our companies».

«In the pharmacy we have responded to the needs of citizens 540 million times if we look only at the first two pandemic years. We do not distribute products, but health», underlines Mirone, referring to the thousands of references of medicines and devices for daily use brought to the area such as life-saving drugs, incontinence aids, tests and swabs, flu and anti-Covid vaccines with the complexities of conservation and transport that characterize them.

Added to this is the role played in the field of prevention with the distribution of free screening kits for colorectal and cervical cancer.

Alongside the commitment of the companies, present throughout the national territory, the last 35 years have been marked by the efforts of the Association in representing the economic and technical-regulatory requests in the institutional offices, to guarantee growth and sustainability of the sector.

«Today we are well aware that to continue in this mission we need a remuneration reform that makes our work sustainable and takes into account economic, national and international political contingencies. Our activity – warned Mirone – cannot disregard the maintenance of the highest quality standards in the activities of storage, preservation and transport of the products, on pain of their safety and effectiveness. But to guarantee all of this it is necessary to address the issue of sustainability of the sector with the political decision-maker, which is not only an economic-financial issue, but a public health one. In fact, the health of the whole community depends on it» – concluded the President.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

