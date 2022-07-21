“The first thing I did in my life? Breathe! Only over the years, however, and especially swimming, did I realize that there is a big difference between breathing and doing it well. And you have no idea how important it is to breathe well, with the lungs in health, to reach our goals! “. It is one of the Instagram posts published by the Italian swimming champion Federica Pellegrini, exceptional ambassador of the educational campaign ‘Protect your lungs’, promoted by Zambon Italia, to explain in a simple way why and how to take care of the health of your respiratory tract.