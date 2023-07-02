Federica Sciarelli finds a missing boy on Passoscuro beach. “How exciting, I was on the same coast I had to do something”

Federica Sciarelli, the historic presenter of Chi l’ha visto, with a photo in her hand and a description of the swimsuit, found a 15-year-old boy on Passoscuro beach who had been missing for several hours, putting an end to the drama that a family was experiencing and giving comfort to the fifteen-year-old : “It was exciting, we know and understand the panic that parents take”.

A colleague of her show, Giampiero Fiore, from the Maccarese beach, a few kilometers away from her, tells her that a person had disappeared from there. “It was fate, it was an incredible thing”, says Sciarelli: “I was on the same coast, I had to do something, my friends and I were about to leave, when we said to each other: Let’s go for a walk”. The sixth sense of someone who has always done this job by helping the families of missing persons led Sciarelli to identify the boy.

“How exciting, when I saw him I had no doubts. He was very scared, it took us a while to win his trust”, says the Rai presenter, protagonist of this story with a happy ending. The boy walked for several hours, for over five kilometers of beach. The alarm was triggered around 1 pm, when the fifteen-year-old had disappeared from the sight of his parents and seemed to have evaporated into thin air. Panicked family members turned to 112 for help. Nell Within half an hour, the Coast Guard, firefighters and volunteers were activated.

An entire coast has been mobilised, bathers and people who work in the establishments. The searches lasted about three hours both by sea with the Sar unit on duty and on land by Locamare Fregene and the coast guard’s safe sea team. A fire brigade helicopter also lifted supported by a boat with divers and took off from Riva di Traiano.

Sciarelli in Passoscuro saw this helicopter flying over and at the same time, with an attentive eye, tried to see if the missing boy was passing by. “I was looking for a shell,” said the young man when he was found around 4pm, disoriented and in trouble with his back and feet burned by the sun.

“A day full of emotions! I witnessed the discovery of a 15-year-old boy. Luckily for him in Maccarese, by the sea, there was Federica Sciarelli who stopped him, taking him back to his loved ones, while everyone had been looking for him, for hours, even with helicopters #chilhavisto #top” writes on Twitter one of the many fans of the cult Rai Tre show which has been dealing with missing persons and unsolved crime news cases since 1989. While this Sciarelli solved it himself .

