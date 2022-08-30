New life for Federico Lauri in arte Federico Fashion Style who, returning from vacation, wanted to undergo a delicate one intervention of cosmetic surgery pondered for some time, but until now postponed.

«Sorry if I haven’t been here with you … but I’m in hospital. Tanquilli, I’m fine and I’m very happy », he begins in a story about Instagram the hairdresser of celebrities, immediately arousing the curiosity of his fanbase of 1.1 million followers.

“I want to reassure you I’m fine – he reiterates in the following story -. I’ve done something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time. In adolescence, I had accumulated a bit of kilos, which then I never managed to remove in the abdominal belt, I lived in this condition that created discomfort in expelling myself physically “explains Lauri, revealing a fragility that not even the dance floor with the stars had managed to bring out.

«I always covered with high-waisted trousers and a (containing) band that hid this imperfection. But today I managed to fulfill a dream! I do not deny that it took me at least six years to dedicate because in my opinion cosmetic surgery should only be used if it is really necessary. (Nothing to the contrary with those who redo from head to toe, but this is my point of view!) I did a thousand diets, I tried to do sports, personal trainers but it really was an accumulation of skin! ». Great satisfaction for Federico, he concludes: «I am happy, and I share my recovery with you!».

