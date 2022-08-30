In these hours Federico Fashion Style had disappeared from social networks and fans began to wonder why. To reassure everyone, the hair stylist decided to show himself directly from the hospital bed where he was hospitalized. How come? Federico Fashion Style underwent a delicate surgical operation to remove a …

Federico Fashion Style he abandoned the social networks and the fans were already a lot worry. Why did the former competitor of Dancing with the Stars and former columnist of La Pupa and the Nerdy leave Instagram? The answer came just in these hours: the hair-stylist and hairdresser of the VIPs underwent a delicate surgery, and for this it still is hospitalized.

“Sorry if I haven’t been here with you, but I’m in the hospital, don’t worry, I’m fine ”, he wrote Federico Fashion Styleconfirming that his health conditions they are good, even if he is still recovering. The hair-stylist confessed to having undergone a intervention that he had wanted to do for some time, but for which he never found the courage …

Federico Fashion Style: the surgery

Federico Fashion Style he thought about it for a long time and finally decided to resort to Cosmetic Surgery to correct a defect he had lived with since adolescence and which by now had become practically intolerable for him:

In adolescence I had accumulated a few pounds, then losing weight I never managed to remove in the abdominal belt, living in this condition that created me unease in expelling myself physically. I always covered with high-waisted trousers and a containment band that hid this blemish …

Despite diets and physical activity, this defect did not want to disappear and so, after a long reflection, Federico Fashion Style decided to resort to Cosmetic Surgery, a step that according to him should only be taken when it is really necessary, just like in his case. “Today I managed to crown a dream!”, wrote, happy to have solved this problem.