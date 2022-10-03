Day full of emotions for Federico Lauriin arte Federico Fashion Style. In fact, the hairdresser spent several hours at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome together with his partner Letizia to assist the daughter Sophie.

Federico Fashion Style, the daughter Sophie hospitalized: what happened

As the former competitor of Dancing with the stars explains, the little girl was hospitalized this morning to undergo a intervention of reduction of inguinal hernia. The concern was understandably high, being a 5-year-old girl, but luckily everything worked out for the best.

“Everything went very well thanks to a team of truly human doctors and nurses who were able to control the anxieties of a little girl who did not know what she was about to do and especially to us parents, who were dying of anxiety outside the waiting room ! ” Federico wrote in his stories, proud of his daughter, who after the surgery received “the diploma of courage” from the hospital.

After taking the first steps with difficulty, the little girl has been discharged and is currently recovering at home, where some friends will join her tonight to spend a few carefree hours waiting for a speedy recovery.

