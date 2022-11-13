news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, NOV 13 – “I live absolutely well today, even if I have consequences. Mainly they are gastric problems, digestive problems. My pancreas – or rather what remains of it – no longer produces enough enzymes and I am forced to take them before eating. I also have to try to eat slowly, which is very difficult for me, but compared to what I was going to meet, it is a great luxury “. Federico Leonardo Lucia, aka Fedez, said this when speaking of the neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas that was removed in recent months, during the talk ‘Brutto male farei’ at ‘Il Tempo della salute’ in Milan.



“Today my life is not so different from before – he continued – I pay a little more attention to what I eat”. (HANDLE).

