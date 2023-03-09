Home Health Fedez breaks the silence and reveals his real health conditions, the Video
Fedez breaks the silence and reveals his real health conditions, the Video

Fedez returns to social media and breaks the silence. “I want to tell you what happened because news about me and my family that does not correspond to the truth comes out every day,” explains the rapper with a long story in his stories.

After the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, explains Fedez. “I was prescribed this very strong antidepressant, which changed me a lot. It agitated me a lot, and also gave me very strong physical side effects, to the point of causing nervous tics in my mouth and preventing me from to speak freely”.

This, he still explains, is the reason why he has recently ‘missed’ several important work appointments, such as the presentation of ‘Lol’ and his presence in court as a witness at the trial for the Corinaldo massacre. “To date, he adds, I’m not quite 100%, I still have dizziness and ‘crazy’ sweating but day after day I’m getting better”.

