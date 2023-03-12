Fedez’s revelation in recent days has brought the debate around mental health and the use of psychotropic drugs into vogue. What happens to our body once we start taking them? Is it possible to quit after a certain period? A recent survey has tried to shed light on this.

In the past few days Fedez has decided to break the silence and to talk to fans about the hidden reasons behind his social distancing. Many had attributed her disappearance to a marriage crisis with Chiara Ferragni who, in the meantime, continued to share stories and posts about her, excluding her husband. The rapper got naked, putting an end to rumors about the alleged breakup with the fashion blogger. If in the last period he has kept away from social networks and has appeared more tense than usual, it is because of the mental health issues he has faced.

Fedez’s revelations have sparked a debate around the topic of psychotropic drugs on the web. What the rapper has done is certainly important: he has managed to put the spotlight on the subject of mental health, as fundamental as physical health, but often overlooked. The artist told of his ups and downs. It all started when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. A “traumatic event”, as explained by himself, which severely affected his mental health.

The rapper tried several psychoactive drugs and, starting in January, he was prescribed an antidepressant which, however, was not suitable for him: “It changed me a lot, it agitated me a lot and it also gave me physical side effects to the point of causing nervous tics in my mouth and preventing me from speaking freely” he confessed in a series of stories shared on Instagram.

Fedez, the confession on social media

Once he saw that the drug was only making the situation worse, he was forced to stop taking it, but without a gradual withdrawal. This caused him the so-called rebound effect. It is a phenomenon that manifests itself precisely following the interruption of a drug treatment (or the reduction of the dosage).

“In addition to giving me a very important clouding on a cognitive level, it gave me muscle spasms in my legs that prevented me from walking for several days, very strong sensations of vertigo, incredible headaches, severe nausea. I lost 5 kilos in 4 days” the rapper said. Today he still doesn’t feel “one hundred percent” and it is for this reason that he has preferred to put social media on standby.

The declarations of the artist – who had the courage to speak openly about his psychological health – lead us to wonder about the side effects of psychiatric drugs and the consequences of their suspension. Based on what emerged from the survey carried out by researchers at University College London (published in The New England Journal of Medicine) the danger of relapses should not be underestimated.

What the experts say

The research involved 478 patients aged between 18 and 74 years. Participants had already been on antidepressant-based therapies for more than 2 years or had experienced at least 2 depressive episodes. Each of them was recovering from their journey and feeling well enough to be off the medications. During the experiment, some patients had to continue with their therapy, while others were forced to gradually decrease their intake of antidepressants over 2 months.

One year after the start of the survey, it emerged that 39% of participants belonging to the first group (the maintenance group) had relapsed. In the second group (the discontinuous one) the percentage of people who had relapsed was 56%. In addition, more cases of anxiety, sadness and lack of self-esteem were found among the patients.

For those wondering whether it is possible to stop taking antidepressants without experiencing problems, the answer is that the results can vary according to the states of depression. When this is unipolar (i.e. characterized by a constant lowering of mood), patients tend to achieve greater stability. While if he is bipolar (and, therefore, characterized by an alternation between periods of euphoric mood and periods of black mood) the risk of relapse increases.