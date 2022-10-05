Since last March, when he was operated on to remove a neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas, Fedez has always kept his followers on social media updated by telling about the disease, its course, convalescence and confessing all his fears related to the tumor. He did it too six months later. In an image released through his Instagram stories, the rapper, with his face covered by his hand, wrote: “A nice magnetic resonance is waiting for me …”, adding a request for support to his fans: “Which I don’t particularly love, send good vibes “.

At the end of the procedure, showing the tunnel for the MRI and the two fingers of his hand as a sign of success, he then shared another post writing: “All right. Thank you very much for all the messages”.

The last histological examination had also had a positive result, and this gives hope that the worst is behind us. “It is a very rare tumor, which affects perhaps one person in a million. It is Steve Jobs’ tumor, so to speak”, Fedez explained a few months after the surgery, underlining how lucky he felt: “I consider myself very lucky. tumor has not taken the lymph nodes. 90% is fine, I just have to recover, because my duodenum, gall bladder, pancreas and a piece of intestine have been removed. ” The artist therefore did not have to undergo chemotherapy: “I had no micro metastases. The luck is that it does not have a classification in benign carcinogen but in G1, G2 and G3. Mine was G1, which means ‘a lot of ass’ …. “.

Slowly the rapper resumed his normal life, he began to perform again debuting, for the first time after the surgery, on the stage of LoveMi a benefit concert organized together with his recovered friend J-Ax. Around him friends who have never left him alone but above all his family, his wife Chiara Ferragni and children: “Love for the family is the strongest cure” he repeated several times.