Fedez champion of mental health. We fell asleep like this last night, hoping it was the sudden arrival of the REM phase, only to discover upon awakening that it was all true. After lgbt rights, bullying, gender equality, various and possible, the new rapper’s flag waves over the world of psychiatry. An already trendy battle, not only thanks to the millions of followers who have been waiting for news from him for weeks but also due to the importance of the topic, towards which the company is decidedly – and fortunately – more sensitive than years ago (among the few things for which we must say thanks to Covid). In short, if one wanted to think badly, the perfect argument that is acquitted for all the slips of the last month. Or the best runway for an emergency landing. But we don’t want to think badly.

Mental health is never talked about enough, so Fedez’s testimony is welcome, to whom we hope to recover soon, but that it remains a testimony and does not turn into a sentence, although it is now evident that it is among his favorite activities. We need to be very careful, because this is one of those subjects for which the maxim of “as long as we talk about it” does not apply. We must speak well of it, especially if you have a more than considerable audience in front of you in terms of numbers, where the risk of demonization is directly proportional, as is that of emulation. And yes, Fedez has missed a good opportunity to do so. His mistake of him (he doesn’t want it) is always the same. The contradictory. The rapper said that he only realized today, a year after the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, that he had taken his mental health lightly, relying “only on psychotropic drugs”, thus giving way to thinking who knows what important gap he has not filled or what atrocious mistake he has ever made in his path, in addition to having covered purely medical decisions with guilt. Surviving a tumor is certainly one of the things that most affects a person’s psyche, his fragility and fears, even leading to depressive states. If psychotherapy is enough for mild depression, in more important cases the drug becomes fundamental, and this is probably the case with Fedez, assuming that he is followed by the best specialists since he was the first to define himself as “a privileged person”. . Among other things, he had already made it widely known (and seen) that he was being treated by a psychotherapist between the series “The Ferragnez” and an audio, posted on Instagram, of the session when he had just learned of the tumor. In short, it does not seem to have in front of him the least attentive person to mental health, but so be it.

The antidepressant is not a shortcut, as the rapper superficially suggests, but a necessary element for the cure and the affirmations of Fedez – who invites you to take care of your mental health in who knows how, perhaps driven by the “good vibes” that he and his wife like so much – they’re a slap in the face to anyone who can’t get out of bed or carry out the simplest daily tasks without them. In short, talking about mental health by stigmatizing psychotropic drugs is like promoting a film by demolishing the director and the carelessness with which he dismisses such a complex subject can be very dangerous.

So if Fedez is convinced that he has launched a positive and innovative message he is wrong, and grossly wrong too, because by saying in a nutshell that it was all the fault of a psychotropic drug, in addition to giving a partial reading of the story, he takes a step back by at least twenty years, when certain things were really taboo. And it is even more serious that to thank him for the “heroic deeds” there are also psychologists and psychiatrists, who in the last few have worked hard to unroll their treatises in his support on social networks, a sign – this – of the state of narcissism in which he now finds himself a good chunk of the category (but that’s another story). The mental health commercial, in this case, got the wrong testimonial. And above all it is not Fedez who has to say when he needs an antidepressant.







