Fedez Hospitalized Due to Ulcers: New Bleeding Delays Expected Return

Fedez, the famous Italian rapper, has been hospitalized after experiencing health complications in recent days. According to reports from Corriere della Sera, on October 1st, 2023, Fedez suffered from new bleeding, following his initial hospitalization on September 28th due to two ulcers that resulted in internal bleeding. He has been receiving treatment at the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Milan, specifically in the emergency and oncology surgery department, under the care of Marco Antonio Zappa.

In an update on October 4th, it was reported that Fedez’s health conditions were not a cause for major concern. The doctors who have been attending to him in the hospital have chosen not to disclose too much information about his condition at this time. This indicates that he is stable, but the details of his recovery remain undisclosed.

On October 3rd, Fedez’s mother, Annamaria Berrinzaghi, provided a brief update on his condition. She stated that he was “a little better” but did not elaborate further. There were no comments regarding any potential resignation or imminent discharge from the hospital. The family has opted to keep a low profile, with information about Fedez’s health being communicated directly by close family members. Medical bulletins or official statements have not been released.

Despite initial expectations that Fedez would soon be able to return home after his hospitalization, his recovery process faced a setback due to new bleeding. According to beraking latest news Health, Fedez underwent a gastroscopy on October 1st after a drop in his blood count. During the procedure, the new bleeding was discovered. Fortunately, an endoscopy was immediately performed, successfully blocking the bleed without requiring a transfusion.

Further details about Fedez’s health condition have emerged from La Stampa, shedding light on the events leading up to his hospitalization. The newspaper revealed that Fedez was at the airport, preparing to board a flight to Los Angeles, when he suddenly fell ill. He was promptly taken to the Lombardy medical facility and subsequently underwent surgery due to the ulcers that had caused his internal bleeding.

As Fedez continues his recovery, fans and well-wishers are hoping for his swift return to good health.

