Fedez, how he discovered his tumor: his wife Chiara Ferragni has something to do with it

How did Fedez discover the tumor? According to the rapper’s story, his wife Chiara Ferragni is also involved.

The well-known singer never ceases to have all eyes on him. This time Fedez’s illness and, in particular, the tumor he recently suffered from are the focus of attention. The artist decided to tell everyone how she discovered the disease, that’s how things went.

Within the Italian music scene, Fedez is undoubtedly one of the most authoritative names. Over the years, the Milanese artist has come a long way, establishing himself as one of the major singers on a national level and beyond. His songs are very popular and, thanks also to the collaborations with the big names in Italian and foreign music, he has conquered the tops of the main charts.

Today everyone knows him for his amazing career but the Lombard singer is also renowned for his popularity on the web. Here, in fact, Fedez is a star in all respects, thanks to the social networks that increasingly see him as the protagonist together with his wife Chiara Ferragni. Own online some time ago rappers had announced his illnesssharing the various moments and sensations experienced.

Fedez tells how he discovered the disease

The singer was a guest at “Tempo della salute”, the dedicated event of the “Corriere Salute”. As reported by breaking latest news, here Fedez spoke about his illness, which struck him not so long ago. In particular, in the case of the rapper it is pancreatic canceran uncommon type which unfortunately is not often identified except by indirect means, just as happened in the case of the singer.

“I am a hypochondriac– said Fedez as reported by breaking latest news –and I do some check-ups”. The singer claimed to have discovered pancreatic cancer by pure chance, while he was doing tests and undergoing checks for a completely different reason. It was precisely the early diagnosis that allowed the singer to intervene in timethus preventing the progression of the disease.

As explained by Dr. Massimo Falconi, pancreatic surgery expert at the San Raffaele in Milan, tumors of this kind are often silent. In very few cases they give symptoms, and this is the main reason why they are often discovered very late.

Fedez himself spoke of his fear and the importance of his family, who supported him and was close to him both at the time of his diagnosis and in subsequent ones. After the operation, which involved the removal of the gallbladder, duodenum, pancreatic head and part of the intestine, Fedez is fine even if he has to take medicines every day.