Fedez is back on social media after weeks of absence. The rapper did it through a long instagram story through which he explained what his real health conditions are and the delicate period he had to face.

Fedez talks about himself: the two months of crisis and problems

In recent weeks, Chiara Ferragni’s husband had made his fans worry. During a live Instagram he confided to his followers that he has been suffering from a stutter for some time and therefore has difficulty formulating the sentence correctly. He didn’t elaborate on the issue, but the episode alarmed viewers. Today, almost a week later, Fedez talks about his delicate period in detail: “Unfortunately, I have to start from when I was diagnosed with cancer. As privileged as it may be, it was a very traumatic event and only today did I realize how little I took care of my mental health compared to this event, relying only on psychiatric drugs, until I found one that wasn’t really right for me. Since January I have been prescribed this very strong antidepressant which has changed me a lot, agitating me a lot, also giving me very strong physical side effects, to the point of causing nervous tics in my mouth which prevented me from speaking freely. Having given me strong side effects, I had to suspend it without decreasing it, which is usually not done unless there are important risks. I was forced to suspend it and it caused a rebound effect ”.

Fedez was very ill: “Spasms in my legs, I lost weight”

His malaise, as told, was not only psychological but also physical: “In addition to giving me a clouding on a cognitive level, it gave me spasms in my legs which for days prevented me from walking, dizziness, nausea, weight loss, not a good thing. I couldn’t do my job, which is why I wasn’t at the presentation of LOL and the trial for the Corinaldo massacre and other things. To date, I’m not yet one hundred percent, but day after day I’m improving”.

Averted the crisis with Chiara Ferragni

Fedez’s disappearance from social media immediately triggered a whirlwind of gossip and gossip. Infinite rumors have been chasing each other for days. There has been talk of a crisis, of divorce, of suitcases out the door. None of that. “Chiara was the only person who stood by me, she had to suffer an incredible storm of media shit”.

