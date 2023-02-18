This time Fedez the social silence, which had created so much mystery in the post-Sanremo week, really broke it. But the rumors about his alleged crisis with Chiara Ferragni have nothing to do with it. To unleash the wrath of Fedez, who shared it with his Instagram followers in a series of stories, was instead the“senseless” journalistic initiative of a television newsroom, that of Mario Giordano’s show Out of the core. The Rete 4 program had seen fit to prepare an investigation into the alleged homosexuality of the Milanese rapper. As? Investigating primarily among Fedez’s friends. Not the best of ideas, definitely. Warned of the intentions of the Mediaset editorial staff by one of his friends, Fedez picked up the phone to tell the journalist author of the future report four. So she made it rain fire and flames are Out of the core and on Mario Giordano through his social networks. That’s how.

«So today I facilitated the work of the investigative “journalist” of Out of the core who contacted all my childhood friends asking if I’m homosexual, if I have things to hide», Fedez reconstructs for his fans, after broadcasting a few moments of the conversation with the unfortunate woman. «Here, dear journalist, me I’m not homosexual: if I were I would say so, and I believe that the work of investigative journalism is difficult to reconcile with f***ing investigations like these”. So the rapper’s attention moves directly to the “instigator” of the attempted investigation. “Dear Mario Giordanodear friends of Out of the corefor me you are the sewer of journalism and you suck damn. Why never Out of the core does it have priority to investigate me to find out if I’m homosexual? Why did I show your fascist friends dressed as Nazis? Did you get it wrong? Mario Giordanino … Heads of shit », blurts out Fedez.

The artist, beside himself with the discovery, alternates clemency with baleful anger. All in all, the first is granted to the “intercepted” journalist. «I really feel too good today, because I can’t give or teach anyone moral or coherence lessons, but I always put my face into it. And it seems really unfair not tag the profile of the journalist here, but I don’t do it because otherwise she would cry from today until the service would come out. So that’s okay, can’t wait to see this great investigation on Fedez and if Fedez was gay when he was a teenager….». For Giordano, on the other hand, no mercy. The rapper attacks again with his head down: «After you have done this investigation, friends of Out of the core, can you make one for me? I ask you please: I want to know if Mario Giordano still has his testicles attached to his scrotum. I’ve been wondering that for a lifetime, and in my opinion a lot of people ask it. Bye Marietto, bye Marietto».

Giordano’s reply and Fedez’s rejoinder

Shortly after, the interested party, Mario Giordano, replied by denying that the investigation in question was the work of his transmission. «Dear Fedez, you were wrong: Out of the core He has not never sent any reporter to ask questions about your sexual orientation “, writes the journalist, arguing that the program will deal with other more relevant issues and therefore begging Fedez to refrain from defaming him.

But Giordano’s thesis is immediately dismantled by Fedez himself, who always sends a message via social media audio fragment of the telephone conversation with the journalist who claims to be working on an investigation just for Out of the core. The case is definitely not closed.

