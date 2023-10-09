Fedez Opens Up About Hypomanic Attack: Understanding the Symptoms, Differences with Mania, and Treatment

Popular Italian singer and influencer Fedez recently revealed his battle with mental health disorders after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. In a candid interview with Corriere della Sera, Fedez opened up about his struggles with depression and other mental disorders following his diagnosis. He also shared that his acute depression led to a “hypomanic attack”, a condition that he described as “difficult to explain” and resulted in a loss of lucidity.

But what exactly is hypomania? According to the MSD Manuals for Healthcare Professionals, hypomania is a less extreme form of mania. It is characterized by excessive levels of activity, energy, and excitement, with an elated and hypertrophic mood and behavior. Unlike normal enthusiasm or excitement, hypomania is a radical and substantial change in one’s approach and involvement.

The symptoms of hypomania are similar to those of mania. These include abnormal, unusually high energy levels, extreme happiness or euphoria, reduced need for sleep, inflated self-esteem, and verbosity. Other symptoms may include distractibility, irritability, and impulsive behavior. It is important to note that hypomania does not require hospitalization, unlike mania which may necessitate hospital care.

The causes of hypomanic episodes can be triggered by various factors, such as environmental stimuli like bright lights and loud noises, significant life changes, or the use of narcotic substances. It can also be associated with extreme stress, trauma, abuse, or as a symptom of certain mental disorders like cyclothymia, bipolar disorder, or depression. Some individuals may experience hypomania as a reaction to antidepressant medications.

Treatment for hypomania typically involves a combination of psychotherapy, antipsychotic drugs, and mood stabilizers. Depending on the severity of the condition, medications such as Risperidone, Aripiprazole, and Lurasidone may be prescribed. Mood stabilizers like Carbamazepine, Lithium, and Valproate can also be used. In milder cases, lifestyle changes such as regular sleep patterns, physical activity, and a healthy diet may be sufficient without the need for medication.

Fedez’s openness about his struggles with mental health has shed light on the importance of addressing and seeking help for these conditions. By sharing his experiences, he is breaking down stigmas surrounding mental health and encouraging others to prioritize their well-being.

