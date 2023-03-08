Antidepressants, antipsychotics, anxiolytics, hypnotic sedatives. The data refer to a constant increase in their use and – unfortunately – to worrying phenomena of abuse. The hiring of psychiatric drugs in our country it is no longer a taboo, nor a fact limited to prudent medical prescriptions: by now, according to the most recent surveys, about 17 million of Italians resort to this solution, often without respecting the correct dosage. Which can be very dangerous. In particular, the consumption of antidepressants has grown by at least seven years by 10%. Just as the use of antipsychotics for schizophrenia has increased (from 2014 to 2021, + 20%) and anxiolytics. Luoxetine, sertraline, citalopram, scitalopram, fluvoxamine and paroxetine are among the names that have entered the daily life of many of our compatriots.

The alarm of abuse among the very young

The worrying fact is that psychiatric drugs are also rampant among very young, who use them to get high already at 13-14 years old. On Tiktok there are even tutorials on abuse, to obtain effects that have nothing to do with medicine and treatments under close observation. There is even a community that gives a vote – with disturbing reviews annexed – to drugs such as Abilify, Depakin or Quetiapine, which should generally be taken according to the precise indications of the experts, also due to the potential and severe side effects. But this doesn’t happen on social media.

Psychopharmaceuticals “for recreational purposes”, the worrying data

According to the latest estimates, one in ten teenagers use it “for recreational purposes“, a phenomenon which – reports a study by the Cnr – has grown by 20% in the last five years. The same study also certifies that 42% of those drugs are already present at home (and therefore can be found there). 28% buys without difficulty on the internet and another 22% gets them on the street, where they are passed off as A drug. Experts have been sounding the alarm about this for some time dangerous trendreiterating that psychiatric drugs can be of help in cases where it is the doctor who prescribes them after appropriate evaluations, while do-it-yourself and abuse pose dangers to health.

Fedez’s confession

On the subject, in short, it is essential that there is one correct informationentrusted to medical personnel and mental health experts. Unqualified communications, on the other hand, risk provoking misunderstandingseven if made in good faith and not with the intention of instigating abuse. In this regard, many underline the controversial tendency of some influencers to talk about their use of psychotropic drugs on social networks. The issue has returned to the fore after a recent Fedez had motivated his long absence from the scene, explaining that he was forced to interrupt one “very potent antidepressant drug” due to its side effects, with a consequent and equally annoying rebound effect. “It’s something I don’t wish on anyone“, said the rapper, intending to share what had unfortunately happened to him.

The risks of unqualified communication

Some psychiatrists had immediately reaffirmed how the abrupt discontinuation of a psychotropic drug was dangerous and to be avoided. But it is one thing if certain clarifications are made by a doctor, another if he is the one to pronounce them an influencer with other skills. Indeed, among the large numbers of social users, it is presumable that not everyone has the tools to understand the complexity of the subject. Therefore, it is better to be careful and leave the field to the experts.

Psychotherapy transformed into “Adv”

In any case, Chiara Ferragni’s husband was not the only “big” to address the issue. And indeed, let’s point out that another phenomenon is spreading on social networks that is equally worthy of being monitored: that of some influencers (or presumed such) who talk about psychotherapy with a worrying approximation, without any competence and with the sole aim of obtaining income from the sponsorship of consultants of dubious professionalism. A very serious and complex theme debased by the deleterious social logic of advertising. OR “Adv“, whatever you want to say.