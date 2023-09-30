Fedez, what is anastomotic ulcer and how it can manifest itself

Fedezwhat is theanastomotic ulcer and how it can manifest itself. In the past few hours the singer has been hospitalized in the surgery department of the Fatebenefratelli Sacco hospital. Having been operated on in the past for pancreatic cancer, fans immediately thought of a relapse of the disease. But this did not happen. So, what happened? The singer himself explained it:

“In the meantime, thank you for all the messages you are sending me because support is always good in these moments. Unfortunately – this is what Fedez wrote – I am currently hospitalized due to two ulcers that caused internal bleeding. Thanks to two blood transfusions I am now much better. I thank the medical staff who it literally saved my life“.

Interviewed by Corriere della Sera, Massimo Falconi, director of the Pancreas Surgery and Transplant Unit at the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, who together with his team removed the singer’s rare neuroendocrine carcinoma a year and a half ago, said provided further explanations about what happened to the rapper.

“It can happen, it is a relatively rare event – ​​explains Falconi -. This is an ulceration (a lesion of the intestinal mucosa) which is formed near the anastomosis, or where we surgeons have ‘sewn’, sutured (in the case of the singer, ed.)”. How does someone who is affected notice it? “It can manifest itself with abdominal pain, feeding difficulties and, rarely, hematemesis (vomiting of blood) or melena (emission of digested blood in the feces)“, specifies the surgeon. As for treatment, we usually resort to pharmacological therapies or endoscopic treatment, which stops the bleeding. Gastric protectors capable of reducing the acid secretions normally released by the stomach are used and, if necessary, blood transfusions are performed.