Fedez's anger on Instagram: "'Out of the box' he asks my friends if I'm homosexual. Sewer journalism"
Fedez’s anger on Instagram: “‘Out of the box’ he asks my friends if I’m homosexual. Sewer journalism”

he rap Fedezhusband of Clare Ferragni, in a story on his Instagram profile he replies in very abrupt and visibly irritated tones to an interview with a journalist from the show Out of the core conducted by Mario Giordano on the Mediaset channel Rete 4 “The topic of questions – he says Fedez – and this investigation of the program was mine alleged homosexuality as a teenager“.

Fedez and Chiara Ferragni

“Dear journalist, I’m not homosexual. If I were, I would say so. I wonder why Out of the core make an inquiry about me. Are you doing it because I showed photos of your fascist friends dressed as Nazis? And he took you badly. ” The rapper Fedezpseudonym of Federico Leonardo Luciaalways the center of attention, continues by saying: ” I am good. And I don’t give moral lessons. But why has someone contacted all my childhood friends asking questions about my alleged homosexuality? Dear Mario Giordano for me you are the sewer of journalism. And when I express my opinions, I always put my face on it.”

Fedez and the kiss with Rosa Chemical at the Sanremo Festival


