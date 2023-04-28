Fedriga, prevention is essential for hepatitis C – Medicine

news-txt”>

“Prevention remains the most effective strategy for ensuring people’s health.” This was underlined this morning by the president of the Fvg Region Massimiliano Fedriga, after undergoing blood tests at the Maggiore hospital in Trieste, participating in the hepatitis C prevention campaign. The test, free, is aimed at those born between 1969 and 1989.



Through blood analysis, identifying the virus in its silent phase, it is possible to intervene with a non-invasive cure and preserving the integrity of the liver, thus reducing complications and mortality. The governor invited all citizens to carry out the tests, underlining that “since there is no vaccine yet, screening becomes fundamental”.



To book the exam, you can contact the Cup offices of the Healthcare Companies, the call center (telephone 0434 223522) and authorized pharmacies.


