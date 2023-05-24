Home » “Feed well.” Delirious fans
“Feed well.” Delirious fans

by admin
“Feed well.” Delirious fans

Success for the stage in Fiuggi of the “Break The Wall Tour” of the Can Yaman for Children association, the non-profit that raises funds for…

Success for the stage in Fiuggi of the “Break The Wall Tour” of the Can Yaman for Children association, the non-profit that raises funds to assist and support children and adolescents in the social and health sector. Full theater, delirious fans outside the “Buonarroti” hotel institute where the popular actor cooked together with starred chef Heinz Beck. The objective of Can Yaman’s presence in Fiuggi today is to raise awareness of youth discomfort «I learned as a teenager that eating well is important and that’s why I tell you guys to do it».

See also  The Japanese diet is the elixir of life, how to stay healthy for a long time

At the end, photos with the participating classes, the teachers and the authorities present before moving to the nearby hotel for the show cooking and lunch.

