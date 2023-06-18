Fehmarn: Green Baltic Sea island with beautiful beaches | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 06/15/2023 11:41 a.m Sun worshipers like the island because the sun shines a good 2,000 hours a year. In addition to long, flat beaches, Fehmarn also attracts with rural tranquility and a lot of untouched nature.

Fehmarn, the third largest German island after Rügen and Usedom, is not one of the most famous holiday destinations in the north. It offers everything that tourists appreciate on the Baltic Sea: 78 kilometers of coast with long sandy beaches and steep slopes, small towns, picturesque lakes and lots of nature with meadows and fields. There are also around 2,000 hours of sunshine per year – a top value in Germany.

Over the Fehmarnsund Bridge to the island

Since 1963, the Fehmarn Sound Bridge has connected the island with the mainland. Many travelers only know Fehmarn from the federal highway 207, which as part of the Vogelfluglinie divides the island in two and leads to the Puttgarden ferry port. From there we continue by ship across the Fehmarnbelt to Denmark.

Island capital Burg in the southeast

Away from the main road, the tranquil side of the island is revealed. Burg, the largest town with around 6,000 inhabitants, is located in the southeast and is the administrative seat for the entire island. For tourists, the “capital” with its cute old town houses and the stately St. Nikolai Church is a worthwhile destination – especially when the weather is bad. Then a visit to the Galileo World of Knowledge is a good idea. In the interactive museum with the areas of bio and technology, visitors will find a wide range of hands-on activities such as the earthquake simulator or the handcar ride.

On the sheltered Burger lake, the Burgstaaken harbor spreads maritime flair with numerous yachts and a few fishing boats.

Long, flat beaches are ideal for swimming





The water is the focus of a Fehmarn holiday anyway. Extensive, gently sloping beaches are ideal for families with children. The longest and busiest beach at 2.5 kilometers is south of Burg. There are around 1,500 beach chairs on the south beach during the season. A holiday center with several high-rise buildings offers over 400 apartments right on the coast and a wide range of leisure and entertainment options. This also includes the FehMare adventure pool with seawater wave pool and sauna area.

Camping and sports on Fehmarn

However, many visitors come to the island to camp. Around 20 campsites ranging from simple to luxurious invite you to spend a holiday close to nature and thus account for almost every second overnight stay on Fehmarn. Among the campers are numerous water sports enthusiasts who appreciate Fehmarn’s good conditions for surfing, sailing and diving.

The range of sports also includes golf, horseback riding and cycling on the approximately 300-kilometre route signposted cycle paths. Tourism has become the most important source of income for the islanders, ahead of agriculture. Nevertheless, the rural impression dominates: If you come to Fehmarn in May, you can see bright yellow blooming rapeseed fields from the high Fehmarn Sound Bridge.

Thousands of birds in the Wallnau reserve

This is in the west of Fehmarn near Bojendorf Wallnau waterfowl reserve. Nature lovers can discover around 100 different species of breeding birds in the almost 300-hectare nature reserve, including greylag geese, avocets and reed warblers. Thousands of migratory birds join them in autumn and spring, because the hub of their migratory routes between Central Europe and Scandinavia is on the island. Visitors can follow this spectacle from naturally embedded observation posts. The Nature Conservation Union (NABU) offers interesting facts about the importance of the area, which is one of three nature reserves on Fehmarn, in an information center from March to October.

From the bay to the wetland

400 years ago today’s reserve was a bay of the Baltic Sea. The current deposited more and more sand and other material on the southwestern tip of the island, creating a wetland area by the late 19th century. Although it was artificially drained, the area proved unsuitable for permanent agricultural use. With the support of a number of partners, NABU bought the area in 1975 and has looked after visitors ever since.

Sea Center and Butterfly Park





If you are interested in fish and other sea creatures, you should visit the Plan the Fehmarn marine center in Burg. Thousands of tropical marine animals from all over the world live there, including several species of sharks. The tour also leads through a glass underwater tunnel.

Delicate exotic animals and plants are available to holidaymakers in the to see the butterfly park. The facility presents more than 50 different types of butterflies, tropical plants, zebra finches and turtles in a large, 28-degree warm free-flight hall.

Ports, lighthouses and windmills





On those rare rainy days, holidaymakers can visit the island’s five ports, including the busy international ferry port of Puttgarden to the north, and Burgstaaken to the south. There stands as the heart of the Sea rescue museum of the cruiser “Arwed Emminghaus”.

Popular photo motifs are the lighthouses in Flügge, Westermarkelsdorf, Marienlampe and Staberhuk as well as the Südermühle in Petersdorf. Windmills in their modern form are widespread on Fehmarn. There are several wind farms with numerous wind turbines, the first being built in the mid-1980s. Overall, they produce significantly more electricity than is consumed on the 185 square kilometer island.

Controversial Fehmarnbelt link

The construction of a fixed Fehmarnbelt link to Denmark with a length of about 18 kilometers – as a bridge or tunnel – was discussed controversially on Fehmarn for decades. For a long time, the governments in Berlin and Copenhagen favored the construction of a bridge. However, environmentalists rejected this and advocated a tunnel. In the spring of 2015, the Danish parliament voted to build a tunnel.

Denmark alone bears the costs for the crossing with a double-track railway line and a four-lane road between Puttgarden and the Danish town of Rødby. The construction of the mammoth project was repeatedly delayed by lawsuits and should be completed in 2029.

Arrival in Fehmarn

Fehmarn is connected to the mainland by the Fehmarnsund Bridge and can be easily reached by car via the federal highway 207. Long-distance buses also drive to the island. Due to the construction work for the fixed Fehmarnbelt link, the rail connection from Lübeck to Puttgarden is expected to be closed until 2029. A replacement bus service will bring passengers from Lübeck to the island until the rail link is complete.

Map: Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn

