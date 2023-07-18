Feliciana Chimenti does not care to save her son, then dies. She was 44 years old

She sacrificed herself to give life to her little girl. She moved the whole city’s story Feliciana Chimentifor friends Fely, owner of a shop in the Madonella district of Bari and died of a cancer that he had discovered while he was PRECINCT. Not to jeopardize the pregnancy and to save the life of the baby she was carrying, therefore she did not want to undergo the course of treatment: the woman left behind her husband Gabriele and two small children. Today – July 18 – at 11.30 her funeral will be celebrated at the church of San Giuseppe.

The artisan entrepreneur died at the age of only 44 on the afternoon of Sunday, July 16, at the Grumo hospital. With her inspiration and skill he carried on her passion: sewing and creating. She was the owner of a shop in via Cardassi, at number 83, the ‘Ineffetti’ atelier where she produced handmade accessories and clothing with her own hands. Big bags, colorful clothes and unique and colorful accessories. Many buttons used to create necklaces and earrings. She also sewed the belts. Of her now many remember her smile of those “who do not forget” – many say about her. In front of her shop, friends and acquaintances gathered yesterday morning to remember her and commemorate her strength. And don’t forget choosing to save the child rather than her life.

“I still remember the first necklace purchased on a distant summer night – says one of his clients – from there you then created a wonderful belt with vintage ties for me: ‘Angela, choose the ties you like and I’ll sew them together for you’ were his words. Now I will bring your creations thinking of you, bye Feliciana”. And again: “Words belong to me, perhaps, since I still didn’t know how to use them. They are indispensable, and curiously superfluous on rare occasions. Being masters then means crouching them in silence, allowing yourself the embarrassment of not being ready to regulate emotions and feelings. Now is that moment.” Lots of messages of condolence. “She was a beautiful soul”, therefore as some friends say “it is the time of pain”.

