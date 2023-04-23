fell from 30 meters high

Tgcom24 And Italian tourist died at Petra, Jordan, after falling from a height of 30 meters while walking a path closed to transit in the archaeological site of the locality. Our compatriot, a 30-year-old from Torino but for two years in London, traveling alone in the country, he was rescued and taken to hospital, where he was found to die from his wounds. The police opened an investigation and the family was informed.

The 30-year-old was visiting an area of ​​the archaeological site when he fell, suffering serious injuries and fractures which caused his death. The relatives of the victim are in contact with the Italian embassy ad

Amman.

The 30-year-old was supposed to make this trip with his older brother Luca, almost 34 years old, who however was unable to take the holidays. He had left alone and was expected to return to London next week. “We were very close – says Luca – Andrea was my best friend and we spoke often. He was a Juventus fan and a fan of Vasco Rossi, he had studied as an aeronautical expert, then he had enrolled in economics and had also taken exams, but never he was made to sit at a desk, he was a free spirit, he liked to dress well and worked very hard. He loved moving around, traveling and he even did it alone, as also happened on this trip that I was unable to participate in”.

“Andrea – continues his brother – had been in London for six years now and his dream was to come back and set up his own business here, in Italy. He came often, during the Covid he had stopped for four-five months. But he already had his next trip in mind, Egypt”.

The venue in London was the Soho House, in the district of the same name, in Dean Street, a private club where one enters if presented by a member and with a waiting list reported as considerable. The newspapers report that Meghan Markle and Duke Harry of Sussex met here, and that the birth of Spotify is due to this place.

